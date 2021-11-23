Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

“

A newly published report titled “(Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany), Argon Medical Devices (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), INRAD, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments

Localization Wires

Procedure Trays

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Others



The Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument

1.2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Needle-based Biopsy Instruments

1.2.3 Localization Wires

1.2.4 Procedure Trays

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Breast Biopsy

1.3.3 Lung Biopsy

1.3.4 Colorectal Biopsy

1.3.5 Prostate Biopsy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.)

6.1.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.1.2 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.1.5 C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

6.2.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.)

6.3.1 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany)

6.4.1 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.)

6.5.1 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Argon Medical Devices (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

6.6.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Corporation Information

6.6.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.6.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

6.6.1 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Olympus Corporation (Japan)

6.8.1 Olympus Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Olympus Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Olympus Corporation (Japan) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Olympus Corporation (Japan) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Olympus Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

6.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

6.10.1 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.10.2 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.)

6.11.1 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.11.2 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.11.5 INRAD, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Medtronic plc (Ireland)

6.12.1 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument

7.4 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Distributors List

8.3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Customers

9 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Dynamics

9.1 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Industry Trends

9.2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Growth Drivers

9.3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Challenges

9.4 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stereotactic-guided Biopsy Instrument by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

