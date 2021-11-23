Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

“

A newly published report titled “(Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), Freudenberg (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (Brazil), TWE Group (Germany)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood Pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others



The Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

1.2 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polypropelene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

1.2.4 Polythelene(PE)

1.2.5 Rayon

1.2.6 Wood Pulp

1.2.7 Bi-component(Bico)

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Wipes

1.3.5 Upholstery

1.3.6 Filtration

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production

3.4.1 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production

3.5.1 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production

3.6.1 China Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production

3.7.1 Japan Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont (US)

7.1.1 DuPont (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kimberly-Clarke (US)

7.2.1 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Berry Global Group (US)

7.3.1 Berry Global Group (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Berry Global Group (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Berry Global Group (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Berry Global Group (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Berry Global Group (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

7.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Freudenberg (Germany)

7.5.1 Freudenberg (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Freudenberg (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Freudenberg (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Freudenberg (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Freudenberg (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Glatfelter (US)

7.6.1 Glatfelter (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Glatfelter (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Glatfelter (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Glatfelter (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Glatfelter (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Suominen Corporation (Finland)

7.7.1 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Manville (US)

7.8.1 Johns Manville (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Manville (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Manville (US) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Johns Manville (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Manville (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fitesa (Brazil)

7.9.1 Fitesa (Brazil) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fitesa (Brazil) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fitesa (Brazil) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fitesa (Brazil) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fitesa (Brazil) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TWE Group (Germany)

7.10.1 TWE Group (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Corporation Information

7.10.2 TWE Group (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TWE Group (Germany) Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TWE Group (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TWE Group (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Distributors List

9.3 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Industry Trends

10.2 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Growth Drivers

10.3 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Challenges

10.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

