Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Hitachi, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Fuji Electric, Nissin Electric, CG, Hyosung, Chint

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Transmission Utility

Power Distribution Utility

Power Generation Utility

Infrastructure and Transportation

Industries & OEMs



The Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear

1.2 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

1.2.3 Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

1.3 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Power Transmission Utility

1.3.3 Power Distribution Utility

1.3.4 Power Generation Utility

1.3.5 Infrastructure and Transportation

1.3.6 Industries & OEMs

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production

3.4.1 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production

3.5.1 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production

3.6.1 China Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production

3.7.1 Japan Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Schneider Electric

7.3.1 Schneider Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schneider Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Schneider Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Electric

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GE

7.5.1 GE Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.5.2 GE Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GE Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hitachi Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.7.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fuji Electric

7.8.1 Fuji Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fuji Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fuji Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nissin Electric

7.9.1 Nissin Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nissin Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nissin Electric Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nissin Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nissin Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CG

7.10.1 CG Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.10.2 CG Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CG Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hyosung

7.11.1 Hyosung Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hyosung Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hyosung Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hyosung Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hyosung Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Chint

7.12.1 Chint Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chint Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Chint Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Chint Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Chint Recent Developments/Updates

8 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear

8.4 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Distributors List

9.3 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Industry Trends

10.2 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Growth Drivers

10.3 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Challenges

10.4 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

