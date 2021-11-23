Mining Solvent Extractants Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mining Solvent Extractants Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mining Solvent Extractants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mining Solvent Extractants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mining Solvent Extractants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mining Solvent Extractants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mining Solvent Extractants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mining Solvent Extractants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), Kemira OYJ (Finland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Orica Limited (Australia), ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.), SNF Floerger (France)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Base Metals

Non-metallic Minerals

Precious Metals

Rare Earth Metals



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mineral Processing

Explosives & Drilling

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others



The Mining Solvent Extractants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mining Solvent Extractants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mining Solvent Extractants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Mining Solvent Extractants market expansion?

What will be the global Mining Solvent Extractants market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Mining Solvent Extractants market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Mining Solvent Extractants market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Mining Solvent Extractants market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Mining Solvent Extractants market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mining Solvent Extractants

1.2 Mining Solvent Extractants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Base Metals

1.2.3 Non-metallic Minerals

1.2.4 Precious Metals

1.2.5 Rare Earth Metals

1.3 Mining Solvent Extractants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mineral Processing

1.3.3 Explosives & Drilling

1.3.4 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Mining Solvent Extractants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Mining Solvent Extractants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Mining Solvent Extractants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Mining Solvent Extractants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Mining Solvent Extractants Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Production

3.4.1 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Production

3.5.1 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Mining Solvent Extractants Production

3.6.1 China Mining Solvent Extractants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Mining Solvent Extractants Production

3.7.1 Japan Mining Solvent Extractants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends)

7.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF SE (Germany)

7.2.1 BASF SE (Germany) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF SE (Germany) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF SE (Germany) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF SE (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Clariant AG (Switzerland)

7.3.1 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.3.2 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

7.4.1 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland)

7.5.1 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

7.6.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

7.7.1 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Orica Limited (Australia)

7.8.1 Orica Limited (Australia) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.8.2 Orica Limited (Australia) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Orica Limited (Australia) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Orica Limited (Australia) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Orica Limited (Australia) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.)

7.9.1 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.9.2 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SNF Floerger (France)

7.10.1 SNF Floerger (France) Mining Solvent Extractants Corporation Information

7.10.2 SNF Floerger (France) Mining Solvent Extractants Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SNF Floerger (France) Mining Solvent Extractants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SNF Floerger (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SNF Floerger (France) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Mining Solvent Extractants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mining Solvent Extractants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mining Solvent Extractants

8.4 Mining Solvent Extractants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mining Solvent Extractants Distributors List

9.3 Mining Solvent Extractants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Mining Solvent Extractants Industry Trends

10.2 Mining Solvent Extractants Growth Drivers

10.3 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Challenges

10.4 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mining Solvent Extractants by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Mining Solvent Extractants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Mining Solvent Extractants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Mining Solvent Extractants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Mining Solvent Extractants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Mining Solvent Extractants

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mining Solvent Extractants by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mining Solvent Extractants by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mining Solvent Extractants by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mining Solvent Extractants by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mining Solvent Extractants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mining Solvent Extractants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mining Solvent Extractants by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mining Solvent Extractants by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”