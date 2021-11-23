Solvent-free Primer Market 2021 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, BASF

“

The report titled Global Solvent-free Primer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solvent-free Primer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solvent-free Primer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solvent-free Primer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solvent-free Primer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solvent-free Primer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solvent-free Primer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solvent-free Primer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solvent-free Primer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solvent-free Primer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solvent-free Primer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solvent-free Primer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Axalta, Jotun, Nippon, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Hempel, Polyprime, Rest-Oleum, Henkel, Pro Clima Tescon, Oxichemicals, Kerakoll, Kassaa Group, Remmers, Antel Perfecting Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pure Poxy Paint

Polyamine Cured Epoxy Paint

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Architecture

Ship

Automobile

Machinery Equipment

Others



The Solvent-free Primer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solvent-free Primer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solvent-free Primer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solvent-free Primer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solvent-free Primer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solvent-free Primer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solvent-free Primer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solvent-free Primer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solvent-free Primer Market Overview

1.1 Solvent-free Primer Product Overview

1.2 Solvent-free Primer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pure Poxy Paint

1.2.2 Polyamine Cured Epoxy Paint

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solvent-free Primer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solvent-free Primer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Solvent-free Primer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solvent-free Primer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solvent-free Primer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solvent-free Primer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solvent-free Primer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solvent-free Primer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solvent-free Primer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solvent-free Primer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solvent-free Primer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Solvent-free Primer by Application

4.1 Solvent-free Primer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Architecture

4.1.2 Ship

4.1.3 Automobile

4.1.4 Machinery Equipment

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Solvent-free Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Solvent-free Primer by Country

5.1 North America Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Solvent-free Primer by Country

6.1 Europe Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Solvent-free Primer by Country

8.1 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-free Primer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solvent-free Primer Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 Sherwin-Williams

10.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Axalta

10.4.1 Axalta Corporation Information

10.4.2 Axalta Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Axalta Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Axalta Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.4.5 Axalta Recent Development

10.5 Jotun

10.5.1 Jotun Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jotun Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Jotun Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Jotun Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.5.5 Jotun Recent Development

10.6 Nippon

10.6.1 Nippon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nippon Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Recent Development

10.7 PPG Industries

10.7.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PPG Industries Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PPG Industries Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.7.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.8 Kansai Paint

10.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kansai Paint Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kansai Paint Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.8.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.9 Hempel

10.9.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hempel Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hempel Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hempel Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.9.5 Hempel Recent Development

10.10 Polyprime

10.10.1 Polyprime Corporation Information

10.10.2 Polyprime Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Polyprime Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Polyprime Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.10.5 Polyprime Recent Development

10.11 Rest-Oleum

10.11.1 Rest-Oleum Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rest-Oleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rest-Oleum Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rest-Oleum Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.11.5 Rest-Oleum Recent Development

10.12 Henkel

10.12.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Henkel Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Henkel Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.12.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.13 Pro Clima Tescon

10.13.1 Pro Clima Tescon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pro Clima Tescon Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Pro Clima Tescon Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Pro Clima Tescon Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.13.5 Pro Clima Tescon Recent Development

10.14 Oxichemicals

10.14.1 Oxichemicals Corporation Information

10.14.2 Oxichemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Oxichemicals Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Oxichemicals Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.14.5 Oxichemicals Recent Development

10.15 Kerakoll

10.15.1 Kerakoll Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kerakoll Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kerakoll Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kerakoll Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.15.5 Kerakoll Recent Development

10.16 Kassaa Group

10.16.1 Kassaa Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kassaa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kassaa Group Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kassaa Group Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.16.5 Kassaa Group Recent Development

10.17 Remmers

10.17.1 Remmers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Remmers Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Remmers Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Remmers Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.17.5 Remmers Recent Development

10.18 Antel Perfecting Chemicals

10.18.1 Antel Perfecting Chemicals Corporation Information

10.18.2 Antel Perfecting Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Antel Perfecting Chemicals Solvent-free Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Antel Perfecting Chemicals Solvent-free Primer Products Offered

10.18.5 Antel Perfecting Chemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solvent-free Primer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solvent-free Primer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solvent-free Primer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solvent-free Primer Distributors

12.3 Solvent-free Primer Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”