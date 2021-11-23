Carbon Monoxide Alarms Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Carbon Monoxide Alarms Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Carbon Monoxide Alarms industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Carbon Monoxide Alarms market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Carbon monoxide Alarms is a device that detects the presence of the carbon monoxide (CO) gas in order to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. CO alarms monitor airborne concentration levels of CO over time, and sound an alarm when harmful levels are present.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 33% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

The key players are BRK Brands, Kidde, Honeywell, Nest Labs, FireAngel, Ei Electronics, Gentex, Universal Security Instruments, Empaer, New-Force, Weinuo Electronics, Heiman etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 39% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Monoxide Alarms Market

The global Carbon Monoxide Alarms market was valued at USD 333.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 556.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

