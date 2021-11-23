Bunker Fuel Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Bunker Fuel Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Bunker Fuel industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Bunker Fuel market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 38% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 32% market share.

The key players are World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Chemoil, Aegean Marine Petroleum, China Marine Bunker, Bright Oil, BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sinopec, Lukoil-Bunker, Total Marine Fuel, Gazpromneft, China Changjiang Bunker, Southern Pec, GAC, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels etc. World Fuel Services is the largest manufacturer with about 9% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bunker Fuel Market

The global Bunker Fuel market was valued at USD 142300 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 223700 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Chemoil

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Bright Oil

BP

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Lukoil-Bunker

Total Marine Fuel

Gazpromneft

China Changjiang Bunker

Southern Pec

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Bunker Fuel Market by Types:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Bunker Fuel Market by Applications:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

The study objectives of Bunker Fuel Market report are:

To analyze and study the Bunker Fuel Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Bunker Fuel manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Bunker Fuel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Bunker Fuel Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Bunker Fuel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bunker Fuel Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Bunker Fuel Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Bunker Fuel Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Bunker Fuel Market Trends

2.3.2 Bunker Fuel Market Drivers

2.3.3 Bunker Fuel Market Challenges

2.3.4 Bunker Fuel Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Bunker Fuel Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Bunker Fuel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bunker Fuel Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bunker Fuel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bunker Fuel Revenue

3.4 Global Bunker Fuel Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bunker Fuel Revenue in 2020

3.5 Bunker Fuel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Bunker Fuel Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Bunker Fuel Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bunker Fuel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bunker Fuel Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Bunker Fuel Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Bunker Fuel Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Bunker Fuel Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Bunker Fuel Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Bunker Fuel Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Bunker Fuel Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Bunker Fuel Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

