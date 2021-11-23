2021-2027 Cyclodextrin Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Cyclodextrin Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Cyclodextrin industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Cyclodextrin market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Cyclodextrins are a group of structurally related natural products formed during bacterial digestion of cellulose. These cyclic oligosaccharides consist of (α-1,4)-linked α-D-glucopyranose units and contain a somewhat lipophilic central cavity and a hydrophilic outer surface. Due to the chair conformation of the glucopyranose units, the cyclodextrins are shaped like a truncated cone rather than perfect cylinders. The hydroxyl functions are orientated to the cone exterior with the primary hydroxyl groups of the sugar residues at the narrow edge of the cone and the secondary hydroxyl groups at the wider edge. The central cavity is lined by the skeletal carbons and ethereal oxygens of the glucose residues, which gives it a lipophilic character. The polarity of the cavity has been estimated to be similar to that of an aqueous ethanolic solution.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 50% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.

The key players are Wacker, Ensuiko Sugar Refining, Nihon Shokuhin Kako, Roquette, Ashland, Shandong Xinda, Yunan Yongguang, Qufu Tianli, Zibo Qianhui, Jiangsu Fengyuan, Mengzhou Huaxing, Mengzhou Hongji etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 57% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cyclodextrin Market

The global Cyclodextrin market was valued at USD 202.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 307.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Wacker

Ensuiko Sugar Refining

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Roquette

Ashland

Shandong Xinda

Yunan Yongguang

Qufu Tianli

Zibo Qianhui

Jiangsu Fengyuan

Mengzhou Huaxing

Mengzhou Hongji

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Cyclodextrin Market by Types:

Alpha-cyclodextrin

Beta-cyclodextrin

Gamma-cyclodextrin

CD Derivatives

Cyclodextrin Market by Applications:

Food & Drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

