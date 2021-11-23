Natural Carotenoids Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Natural Carotenoids Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Natural Carotenoids industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Natural Carotenoids market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids give the characteristic color to carrots, corn, canaries, and daffodils, as well as egg yolks, rutabagas, buttercups, and bananas. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. There are over 600 known carotenoids, mainly included Beta -carotene, Lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, carmine, capsaicin, fucoidin, etc.

North America is the largest market with about 35% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

The key players are DSM, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Kemin, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals, Yigeda Bio-Technology, Dohler, Cyanotech, Fuji, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, AnHui Wisdom, Tian Yin etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 47% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Natural Carotenoids Market

The global Natural Carotenoids market was valued at USD 824 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1025.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

DSM

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Kemin

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Dohler

Cyanotech

Fuji

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

AnHui Wisdom

Tian Yin

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Natural Carotenoids Market by Types:

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Fucoxanthin

Lutein

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Others

Natural Carotenoids Market by Applications:

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

The study objectives of Natural Carotenoids Market report are:

To analyze and study the Natural Carotenoids Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Natural Carotenoids manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

