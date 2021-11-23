2,3 Butanediol Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “2,3 Butanediol Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of 2,3 Butanediol industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global 2,3 Butanediol market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses.

China is the largest market with about 56% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 5% market share.

The key players are Lanzatech, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Yancheng Huade Biological, Glory etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 70% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2,3 Butanediol Market

The global 2,3 Butanediol market was valued at USD 76 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 94 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Lanzatech

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Yancheng Huade Biological

Glory

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

2,3 Butanediol Market by Types:

Content 90%-95%

Content＞95%

2,3 Butanediol Market by Applications:

Chemical Solvent

Food and Beverage Additive

Others

