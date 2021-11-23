2021 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm’s input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve.

North America is the largest market with about 48% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 31% market share.

The key players are Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market

The global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market was valued at USD 2353.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 4185.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Verizon Connect

Omnitracs

Trimble

Paragon

Descartes

BluJay

Manhattan Associates

Ortec

JDA

Oracle

Mercury Gate International

SAP

Cheetah Logistics Technology

WorkWave

Carrier Logistics

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market by Types:

Single Depot

Multi Depot

Integrated Fleets

Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market by Applications:

Retail

Manufacturing

Distribution & Services

The study objectives of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market report are:

To analyze and study the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Vehicle Routing and Scheduling manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Trends

2.3.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue

3.4 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

