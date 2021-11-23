Micro-Inverter Market by CAGR value, Industry Trends and Regional Analysis : Enphase Energy Inc., ABB Group, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG

Micro-Inverter is an evolving solar inverter technology utilized to convert direct current (DC) electricity produced by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity. These inverters are compact units that are directly attached to each solar module in the power system. Distributing the conversion process to each module makes the entire solar power system more reliable, productive, and smarter when compared with traditional inverter systems.

Some of the key drivers propelling the micro-inverter market growth are increase in residential solar rooftop installations, rise in demand for micro-inverters due to remote monitoring capabilities, and increase in renewable energy investment. Moreover, rise in solar PV installations and technological innovations in micro inverters are further expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth. However, higher initial cost and maintenance cost of micro-inverters are anticipated to restrict the market to grow.

Analysis – by Type :

(Single Phase and Three Phase)

Analysis – by Application :

(Residential and Commercial)

Major Key Players in Micro Inverter Market :

Some of the key players influencing the micro-inverter market are Enphase Energy Inc., ABB Group, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, Altenergy Power System Inc., Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., and Chilicon Power, LLC among others.

