Airport Antenna Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2027: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Cobham Limited, Wade Antenna, Inc, Amphenol Procom

An antenna is a device that receives and transmits electrical signals. Antennas play an important role in airports to facilitate mobile telephony, satellite communication, and wireless local area networks. An aircraft uses radio frequency antennas to navigate their destinations and communicate with air traffic control.

To Get Complete Knowledge & Insights, Please Access the Link : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014280/

Airport antennas are mainly used for military airports and commercial airports. In military airports, the antennas enable enhanced communication by introducing high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency bands. These advanced antenna solutions provide vehicular, ground-based, airborne, and shipboard applications that helps exhibit multiple military operations.

Airport Antenna Market – by Airport Type

Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Airport Antenna Market – by Antenna Type

Dipole

Monopole

Airport Antenna Market – by Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

Airport Antenna Market – by Application

SATCOM

Navigation

Surveillance

Others

Major Key Players in Airport Antenna Market :

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Cobham Limited

Wade Antenna, Inc

Amphenol Procom

Antenna Product Corporation

Comrod Communication AS

HENSOLDT Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Terma

Watts Antenna Company

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]