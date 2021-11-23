Data Backup and Recovery Market Growing Demands and Trends by 2021-2028

Data Backup and Recovery Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up data in case of a loss and corrupt the data and setting systems that allow recovering the data. Growing demand for data security and safety concerns also increasing the adoption of cloud storage, raising demand for the data backup and recovery market. Increasing the data among various industry verticals such as government and public sector, BSFI, IT and telecom, and other needs backup and recovery solutions that propel the growth of data backup and recovery market.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Acronis

CA Technologies

Commvault

Dell

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Netapp

Oracle

Veeam

Data Backup and Recovery Market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Data Backup and Recovery market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global data backup and recovery market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as email backup, application backup, media storage backup. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as government and public sector, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, others.

