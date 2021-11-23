Distribution Automation Market 2021 Share, Top Manufacturers, Wireless Router Market Size, Segmentation, Types, Application, Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

Rise in generation of renewable energy is leading to rise in the distribution automation system globally during forecast period. In the total energy mix, the share of renewables is increasing, driving the global Distribution Automation market up significantly. Besides, it has been noted that existing infrastructure is ageing and as that demands for an upgrade, it is good news for the distribution automation market all the way.

Communication technologies are experiencing revolutionary advancement and so is Internet of Things (IoT), which is a solid foundation to build the future of automation on as it has the capacity of smoothening creases from planning, processes and outcomes. Besides, precision and accuracy will improve with further rise in the field. Also, as advancement in technology leads to lower maintenance cost and high efficiency, market for the distribution automation will only see a higher upward curve over the forecast period.

Leading Distribution Automation System Market Players:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

XYLEM

Siemens AG

ITRON

Hubbell

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

The segments and sub-section of Distribution Automation System market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Component (Field Devices, Software, Services); Communication Technology (Wired Communication Technology, Wireless Communication Technology); Utility (Public Utility, Private Utility)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

