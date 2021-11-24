Polyurethane Market Forecast,Share,Size,Business Analysis,Forecast

Global Polyurethane Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Polyurethane Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Polyurethane Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Polyurethane Market Report are:-

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan) and Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

Global Polyurethane Market Information- by Product (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers, Others), by End User Industry (Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Electronics appliances, Footwear, Packaging, Others) and by Region – Forecast till 2022

Synopsis of Polyurethane Market

Polyurethane are linear polymers also known as polycarbamate, which belongs to large class of compounds called as polymers. Polyurethane material was developed as alternative to natural rubber. Polyurethane is processed by reacting a class of plastic material called as polyol with diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in presence of catalysts and additives. They are used in manufacturing surface coatings, adhesives, textiles, building insulations material etc. High performance, lightweight, flexibility, resistance to oil, water and grease along with rise in demand from automotive and furniture for usage in interiors, seat cushioning and insulation foam are expected to fuel the polyurethane market growth.

Rise in infrastructure activities and increase in spending by government in construction of commercialized buildings has also propel the demand of rigid and flexible polyurethane foam market. Growing demand of green & sustainable infrastructure by utilization of effective & insulated foams are expected to drive the market growth. Thus, ability of polyurethane to withstand external impacts along with low thermal conductivity is augmented to drive the overall market. Polyurethane is used to manufacturer seat frames which makes the material 35% lighter than metal strap frames. Thus, increasing demand of high performance and lightweight interior components, cushion foams in automotive parts to foster energy saving has fuel the demand for polyurethane market growth. With rising carbon emission levels from numerous manufacturing process has driven the attention of many regulatory bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to lower down the greenhouse gases (GHG) emission. Further, combating the alarming pollution levels, usage of polyurethane material by end use industries will drive the market growth. According to analysis, the global demand of polyurethane is expected to rise to USD 81,700.6 million in 2022 with CAGR of 6.51% during 2016-2022

Global Polyurethane Market Share, By Product, 2016 (%)

Sources: The Polyurethane Association, Chemical Journals, White Papers, Annual Reports, Company Websites, Comtrade, Factiva and Analysis

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounts for 34% of market share in the global polyurethane followed by Europe and North America. The increasing investments by government as well as private sector in construction activities are driving the regional market growth. Automotive industry are tapping smaller regions for ease of manufacturing and supply of raw materials. Rigid foam are extensively used for insulation in construction as well as in refrigerators which are further expected to drive the Asia Pacific regional growth. Flexible foam market revenue are projected to grow at CAGR of 6.7% from 2016-2022, due to changing lifestyle of consumer and this in turn will benefit the polyurethane product penetration in this region. China accounted for 54% of market share and is the largest producer and consumer of polyurethane owing to skilled labor, easy availability of raw materials and lenient government regulations. Countries like India are the growing market for polyurethane due to favorable government regulations along with â€˜Make in Indiaâ€™ campaign started recently to foster the manufacturing activities in country. Almost 60% of market accounted by top players such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company and Hunstman Corporation. Thus, major players in market are entering strategic alliance with smaller regional players in order to increase market share globally.

Key players in automobile and construction industry are adopting low cost technology along with lightweight material for production. Hence, polyurethane market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth over the forecasted period. Development of bio based polyurethane coating such as poly-aspartic and 2K waterborne polyurethane technology has opened opportunities for industry players.

Elastomers are the fastest growing product in market owing to shift in trend of replacing rubber components with polymers. North America and Europe region being prominent players in automobile and consumer appliances drive the insulators and sealants for energy efficiency in polyurethane market over the forecasted period. Rising government initiatives for green building in Europe and North America is also expected to drive the polyurethane market growth.

Competitive analysis:

The global polyurethane market is dominated by tier 1 manufacturer and accounted for more than 60% of revenue of global polyurethane market. Key players of the global polyurethane market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan) and Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

Key Findings

The global polyurethane market is growing drastically owing to high penetration of product in end use industries such as construction, automobile, furniture and electronic appliances. On basis of product, rigid foam and flexible foam dominates the market in terms of value and volume, together both the segments accounts for 56.7% of revenue share of the global polyurethane market. Based on end use industry, construction and furniture industry accounts for largest share with maximum of one-third of the revenue. Further, with increasing disposable income in countries like China, India, Japan and Brazil will benefit product penetration. However, rise in spending on upholstery, vehicle seating, insulation in refrigerator and construction has also opened lucrative opportunities for industry players in this region. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the dominating market for polyurethane followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific market is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period in terms of value share, expanding at a CAGR of 6.69%.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K.

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

The Polyurethane Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Polyurethane Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Polyurethane Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polyurethane in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Polyurethane market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Polyurethane market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Polyurethane market.Polyurethane Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Polyurethane Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

