Dairy Protein Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments and Forecast

Dairy protein is widely used as a protein supplement due to its rate of absorption and superior quality. The product is generally extracted from the isolated levels of protein in milk. Dairy proteins are known to be rich in nutrients and hence have importance in food and human nutrition due to their widespread acceptance across the globe.

Top Key Players:- AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Glanbia plc, Hoogwegt, Interfood, Kerry Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Milk & Whey Ingredients, Saputo Inc.

The dairy protein market is estimated to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers, along with the rise in awareness regarding the benefits of dairy protein. However, the shift of preference towards a vegan diet is expected to limit the growth of the dairy protein market. On the other hand, the application of dairy protein in the sports nutrition industry is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the dairy protein market during the forecast period.

The global dairy protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as milk protein isolates (MPIs), casein and caseinates, whey protein isolates (WPIs), whey protein concentrates (WPCs), milk protein concentrates (MPCs), and other product types. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as, dry and liquid. Based on application the market is segmented as, bakery & confectionery, convenience food, clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, food supplements, and other applications.

