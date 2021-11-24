High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is driving the global high intensity focused ultrasound market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids, Neurological Disorders, Cosmetology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Cancer Treatment Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

According to the report, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the prostate cancer segment on the basis of segmentation by application. This is because of the increasing rate of cancer as a result of unhealthy lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. Besides this, Uterine uterine fibrosis is also expected to witness higher growth rates in the forecast duration.

Launch of Cost Efficient Ultrasound Procedures to Propel Growth

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, glaucoma, cancer, and neurological disorders is a key factor driving the global high intensity focused ultrasound market. In addition to this, the fact that high intensity focused ultrasound procedure provides added benefits such as low risk of impotence, minimum side effects, minimal invasion surgery, and lesser time taken for procedure, along with faster recovery is also enabling the market exhibit impressive growth.

High intensity focused ultrasound is used for various medical purposes such as neurosurgery, gynecology, obstetrics, and removing excess dermal fatty tissue, and others. This is also considered as an important factor boosting the global market. In addition to this, the fact that this procedure is painless and cost effective along with minimally invasive as compared to the others is further anticipated to drive the market in the forecast duration.

However, the market may face rough waters on account of lack of awareness in developing nations, such as India, and the under developed regions of Middle East and Africa. This, accompanied by the chances of side effects post-surgery such as cramps, abdominal pain, and other discomforts that the patient suffers may hamper the growth of the high intensity focused ultrasound market.

The report covers:

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

SonaCare Medical

EpiSonica Corporation

Profound Medical Corp.

EDAP TMS

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

