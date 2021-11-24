Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Size and Share By Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends and Revenue Expectation till 2027

The global contract manufacturing organization market size is projected to reach USD 188.07 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing emphasis on the R&D of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Manufacturing Market (CMO) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (API Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Form Manufacturing (Solid Dosage Forms, Injectable, and Others) and Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 92.42 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A contract manufacturing organization is an organization that provides drug development services to companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry. These organizations are involved in the entire development p5rocess, right from the clinical trial and phases till the commercialization of the drugs. The high investment in the drug development processes is an indication of high prevalence of serious chronic diseases. The severity of these diseases and their potential to have a direct impact on the life expectancy has benefited the contract manufacturing companies across the world. Recent advances in molecular biological concepts have allow3d operations and therapeutic procedures of the highest calibre as well as efficiency. The advances in clinical trials of several drugs associated with the disease will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers ndacquisitions has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In July 2018, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of Juniper Pharma. Through this acquisition, the company will look to capitalize on Juniper Pharma’s exceptional product portfolio. Accounting to the massive global consumer reach of Catalent Inc.’s latest acquisition will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

North America Currently Dominates the Market; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing contract management organization market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America held the largest market share in 2018. The presence of several large scale companies has had a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 32.60 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in will emerge as the second largest market in the coming years accounting the high prevalence of several forms of cancer in several countries across this region.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global CMO market include:

Catalent Inc.

Recipharm AB

Jubilant Life Science Ltd

Lonza Group AG

BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

FAMAR Health Care Services

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Almac Group

Other prominent players

Industry Developments:

August 2017: STA Pharmaceutical announced that it has completed a merges with WuXi’s pharmaceutical development division.

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region New Technology Trends in Contract Manufacturing Key Industry Trends (Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations) Key Strategies of Leading Players operating in the CMO market

Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type API Manufacturing Finished Formulation Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectable Others (Semisolids/liquids, Powder) Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type API Manufacturing Finished Formulation Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectable Others (Semisolids/liquids, Powder) Packaging Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada Europe Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type API Manufacturing Finished Formulation Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectable Others (Semisolids/liquids, Powder) Packaging Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Contract Manufacturing Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type API Manufacturing Finished Formulation Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectable Others (Semisolids/liquids, Powder) Packaging Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



