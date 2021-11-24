Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2021-2028

Bovine Mastitis Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Bovine Mastitis Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 1.23 billion in 2019. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Zoetis (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Elanco (Indiana, U.S.)

Ceva (Libourne, France)

West Way Health (Galway, Ireland)

Others

Bovine mastitis is a medical disorder occurs in dairy cattle. It refers to the inflammation of mammary gland and udder tissue. The disease can damage milk-secreting tissues in the cattle; a primary reason why this is considered as a serious disorder. The rising prevalence of bovine mastitis across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the global incidence of bovine mastitis is between 0 and 200 for every 100 cows. Moreover, the University of Glasgow states that bovine mastitis will cost around $19.7 billion to $30 billion in healthcare burden every year.

Additionally, the increase in the number of mastitis infection during dry period and the growing advantages of different intramammary non-antibiotic products such as teat sealants in prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period are playing crucial role in boosting the overall market growth.

