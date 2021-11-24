Global and Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For Japan market, this report focuses on the 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBT) Polyurethane (PU) Others

Segment by Application Textiles Medical & Hygiene Automotive interiors Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

By Company BASF Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Ashland Inc. Genomatica DuPont Dow Toray Sipchem Lotte Chemical Indorama Synthetics LyondellBasell Dairen Chemicals Invista Nan Ya Plastics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.2.3 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBT)

1.2.5 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Medical & Hygiene

1.3.4 Automotive interiors

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

