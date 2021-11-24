Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Market Report 2021

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market The global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market was valued at US$ 6730.9 in 2020 and will reach US$ 8516.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2027.
Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Scope and Market Size The global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type Direct Fermentation Biosuccinic acid
Segment by Application Athletic Apparel Running Shoes Electronics Automotive PBT TPU Others
The Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company LCY Chemical Genomatica Global Bio-Chem Novamont SpA
Table of content
1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Overview
1.1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Product Scope
1.2 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Direct Fermentation
1.2.3 Biosuccinic acid
1.3 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Athletic Apparel
1.3.3 Running Shoes
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 PBT
1.3.7 TPU
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/https://clarkcountyblog.com/