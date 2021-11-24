Softgel Capsules Market 2021-2026 Study & Future Prospects Including key players Profiles

Softgel Capsules Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Softgel Capsules market expected to rise at notable CAGR and reach remarkable valuations by 2028. Softgel Capsules Industry is segmented By Type (Gelatin Capsules and Non-animal Softgel Capsules (Starches, Pullulan, and Others)), By Application (Prescription Medicines, and Health & Dietary Supplements) By Manufacturers (Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027

The global softgel capsules market size is projected to grow from USD 6.94 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion in 2027. The high demand for non-animal capsules that are free from modified sugars and contain only plant-bаѕеd nаturаl sources would help the market grow rapidly in the near future. In August 2020, for instance, Catalent, Inc introduced two new offerings to expand its existing portfolio. Out of them, the one called Optishell possesses seaweeds instead of gelatine and is best suited for those who don’t consume meat. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market, 2021-2027.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 6.52 billion in 2020. It is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period between 2021-2027.

In April 2019, Ayanda, a leading provider of pharmaceutical products, announced that it bagged a European patent for these capsules. These capsules will be able to contain at least one type of oil, such as Omega 3 and active probiotic bacteria. As per one of the company officials, “This is a breakthrough in our ability to offer and produce a state-of-the-art probiotic dosage form. It would help us enhance our probiotic capabilities in powder sticks, tablets, and hard capsules.

