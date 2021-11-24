Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The Europe prescription spectacles market size is expected to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of ocular disorders and the growing adoption of mobile phones and laptops that drive the demand for innovative prescription spectacles in Europe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Size, Share &Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 Years, 18-45 Years, and 45-55 Years, more than 55 Years), By Product {Lenses (Single Vision, Bifocal, and Progressive)} and Frames (Total Metal, Combination, Plastic, Rimless, and Others), By Application (Myopia, Presbyopia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Ophthalmic Clinics, Retail Store, and Online Stores) Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 23.92 billion in 2019.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – Essilor introduced Stellest lens, a new- generation of spectacle lens solution that is expected to aid people suffering from myopia disorder. This is expected to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market for Europe Prescription Spectacles:

Essilor Luxottica (California, U.S.)

RODENSTOCK GMBH (Munich, Germany)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Padua, Italy)

Younger Optics (Torrance, U.S.)

Fielmann AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Nikon Optical UK. LTD (Nikon Corporation) (Tokyo, Japan)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group (Oberkochen, Germany)

Hoya Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Key questions answered in the report:

