Non-Residential Building Materials Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Leviat, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The report titled Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Residential Building Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Residential Building Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Residential Building Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Leviat, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Lafarge Holcim, Cemex, Lafarge, CRH, Buzzi Unicem, Italcementi, Argos, Votorantim, Vicat, Cimpor, CNBM, Vulcan Materials Company, STRONGLASAS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rebar

Steel Frame

Glass

Brick

Cement

Aggregate

Iron

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

School

Hospital

Office

Parking Lot

Shopping Center

Other



The Non-Residential Building Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Residential Building Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Residential Building Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Residential Building Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Residential Building Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Residential Building Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Residential Building Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Residential Building Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rebar

1.2.3 Steel Frame

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Brick

1.2.6 Cement

1.2.7 Aggregate

1.2.8 Iron

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 School

1.3.3 Hospital

1.3.4 Office

1.3.5 Parking Lot

1.3.6 Shopping Center

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Non-Residential Building Materials Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Non-Residential Building Materials Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Non-Residential Building Materials Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Non-Residential Building Materials Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Non-Residential Building Materials Market Trends

2.3.2 Non-Residential Building Materials Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Residential Building Materials Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Residential Building Materials Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Residential Building Materials Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Residential Building Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Residential Building Materials Revenue

3.4 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Residential Building Materials Revenue in 2020

3.5 Non-Residential Building Materials Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Non-Residential Building Materials Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Non-Residential Building Materials Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Residential Building Materials Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Non-Residential Building Materials Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Residential Building Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Residential Building Materials Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Leviat

11.1.1 Leviat Company Details

11.1.2 Leviat Business Overview

11.1.3 Leviat Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.1.4 Leviat Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Leviat Recent Development

11.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.2.1 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.2.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Nordson Corporation

11.3.1 Nordson Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Nordson Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Nordson Corporation Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.3.4 Nordson Corporation Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Zeon Corporation

11.4.1 Zeon Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Zeon Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Zeon Corporation Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.4.4 Zeon Corporation Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Zeon Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Lafarge Holcim

11.5.1 Lafarge Holcim Company Details

11.5.2 Lafarge Holcim Business Overview

11.5.3 Lafarge Holcim Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.5.4 Lafarge Holcim Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Lafarge Holcim Recent Development

11.6 Cemex

11.6.1 Cemex Company Details

11.6.2 Cemex Business Overview

11.6.3 Cemex Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.6.4 Cemex Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cemex Recent Development

11.7 Lafarge

11.7.1 Lafarge Company Details

11.7.2 Lafarge Business Overview

11.7.3 Lafarge Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.7.4 Lafarge Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Lafarge Recent Development

11.8 CRH

11.8.1 CRH Company Details

11.8.2 CRH Business Overview

11.8.3 CRH Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.8.4 CRH Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 CRH Recent Development

11.9 Buzzi Unicem

11.9.1 Buzzi Unicem Company Details

11.9.2 Buzzi Unicem Business Overview

11.9.3 Buzzi Unicem Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.9.4 Buzzi Unicem Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Buzzi Unicem Recent Development

11.10 Italcementi

11.10.1 Italcementi Company Details

11.10.2 Italcementi Business Overview

11.10.3 Italcementi Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.10.4 Italcementi Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Italcementi Recent Development

11.11 Argos

11.11.1 Argos Company Details

11.11.2 Argos Business Overview

11.11.3 Argos Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.11.4 Argos Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Argos Recent Development

11.12 Votorantim

11.12.1 Votorantim Company Details

11.12.2 Votorantim Business Overview

11.12.3 Votorantim Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.12.4 Votorantim Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Votorantim Recent Development

11.13 Vicat

11.13.1 Vicat Company Details

11.13.2 Vicat Business Overview

11.13.3 Vicat Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.13.4 Vicat Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Vicat Recent Development

11.14 Cimpor

11.14.1 Cimpor Company Details

11.14.2 Cimpor Business Overview

11.14.3 Cimpor Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.14.4 Cimpor Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Cimpor Recent Development

11.15 CNBM

11.15.1 CNBM Company Details

11.15.2 CNBM Business Overview

11.15.3 CNBM Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.15.4 CNBM Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 CNBM Recent Development

11.16 Vulcan Materials Company

11.16.1 Vulcan Materials Company Company Details

11.16.2 Vulcan Materials Company Business Overview

11.16.3 Vulcan Materials Company Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.16.4 Vulcan Materials Company Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Vulcan Materials Company Recent Development

11.17 STRONGLASAS

11.17.1 STRONGLASAS Company Details

11.17.2 STRONGLASAS Business Overview

11.17.3 STRONGLASAS Non-Residential Building Materials Introduction

11.17.4 STRONGLASAS Revenue in Non-Residential Building Materials Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 STRONGLASAS Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

