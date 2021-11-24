Protein Expression Market Growth Steady at 8.8% CAGR to 2021- Global Analysis by The Insight Partners | Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Protein Expression Market is expected to reach US$ 4,000.67 million in 2028 from US$ 2,221.73 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2028.

Protein expression, an integral tool in biological research, is increasingly vital as a pharmaceutical production mechanism for biological therapeutics. The combination of old technologies, such as artificial enzymes, and new next-generation expression systems is revitalizing protein expression protocols. The development of genetic engineering and cloning has opened many possibilities for the expression and isolation of heterologous proteins for research purposes. Considerable advances in technology have enabled the expression and isolation of recombinant proteins on a large scale.

Top Leading Vendors of Protein Expression Market :-

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GenScript

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

New England Biolabs.

Promega Corporation

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Protein Expression Market By Product Type:

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Reagents

Instruments

Protein Expression Market By Services:

Antibody Development & Production

Protein Expression & Production

Hybridoma One-Stop Services

Stable Cell Line Development

Bioanalytical Assay Services

Protein Expression Market By Application:

Research

Therapeutic

Industrial

Protein Expression Market By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Protein Expression market globally. This report on ‘Protein Expression market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Protein Expression Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand in 2021

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Global Protein Expression Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Protein Expression Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

