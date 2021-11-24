Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex

“

The report titled Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aliphatic Isocyanates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aliphatic Isocyanates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU, Wanhua Chemical, Covestro, Tosoh

Market Segmentation by Product:

HDI

IPDI

H12MDI



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Other



The Aliphatic Isocyanates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aliphatic Isocyanates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aliphatic Isocyanates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 HDI

1.2.3 IPDI

1.2.4 H12MDI

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Elastomers

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aliphatic Isocyanates Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Bayer

4.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

4.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.1.4 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Bayer Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Bayer Recent Development

4.2 Evonik

4.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

4.2.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.2.4 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Evonik Recent Development

4.3 Vencorex

4.3.1 Vencorex Corporation Information

4.3.2 Vencorex Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.3.4 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Vencorex Recent Development

4.4 BASF

4.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

4.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.4.4 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.4.6 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.4.7 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 BASF Recent Development

4.5 Asahi Kasei

4.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

4.5.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.5.4 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

4.6 NPU

4.6.1 NPU Corporation Information

4.6.2 NPU Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 NPU Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.6.4 NPU Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 NPU Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.6.6 NPU Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.6.7 NPU Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 NPU Recent Development

4.7 Wanhua Chemical

4.7.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

4.7.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.7.4 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

4.8 Covestro

4.8.1 Covestro Corporation Information

4.8.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.8.4 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Covestro Recent Development

4.9 Tosoh

4.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

4.9.2 Tosoh Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Products Offered

4.9.4 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Tosoh Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type

7.4 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Clients Analysis

12.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Drivers

13.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Opportunities

13.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Challenges

13.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

