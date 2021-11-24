Graphite Electrodes Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International

“

The report titled Global Graphite Electrodes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrodes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrodes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrodes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrodes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrodes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrodes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrodes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrodes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrodes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

High Power Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)



The Graphite Electrodes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrodes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrodes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrodes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrodes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrodes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Graphite Electrodes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 High Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electric Arc Furnace Steel

1.3.3 Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Graphite Electrodes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Graphite Electrodes by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Graphite Electrodes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Graphite Electrodes Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Showa Denko K.K

4.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

4.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Showa Denko K.K Recent Development

4.2 Fangda Carbon New Material

4.2.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

4.2.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.2.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Development

4.3 GrafTech International

4.3.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

4.3.2 GrafTech International Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.3.4 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.3.6 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.3.7 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 GrafTech International Recent Development

4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

4.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

4.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Development

4.5 HEG Limited

4.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

4.5.2 HEG Limited Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.5.4 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.5.6 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.5.7 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 HEG Limited Recent Development

4.6 Tokai Carbon

4.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

4.6.2 Tokai Carbon Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.6.4 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

4.7 SEC Carbon, Ltd

4.7.1 SEC Carbon, Ltd Corporation Information

4.7.2 SEC Carbon, Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.7.4 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.7.6 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.7.7 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 SEC Carbon, Ltd Recent Development

4.8 Energoprom Group

4.8.1 Energoprom Group Corporation Information

4.8.2 Energoprom Group Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.8.4 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Energoprom Group Recent Development

4.9 Jilin Carbon

4.9.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

4.9.2 Jilin Carbon Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.9.4 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Jilin Carbon Recent Development

4.10 Kaifeng Carbon

4.10.1 Kaifeng Carbon Corporation Information

4.10.2 Kaifeng Carbon Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.10.4 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Kaifeng Carbon Recent Development

4.11 Nantong Yangzi Carbon

4.11.1 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

4.11.2 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

4.11.4 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type

7.4 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Graphite Electrodes Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Graphite Electrodes Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Graphite Electrodes Clients Analysis

12.4 Graphite Electrodes Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Graphite Electrodes Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Graphite Electrodes Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Graphite Electrodes Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Graphite Electrodes Market Drivers

13.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Opportunities

13.3 Graphite Electrodes Market Challenges

13.4 Graphite Electrodes Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”