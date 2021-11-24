Ball Screws Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2027 | NSK, THK, HIWIN

“

The report titled Global Ball Screws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ball Screws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ball Screws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ball Screws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ball Screws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ball Screws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ball Screws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ball Screws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ball Screws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ball Screws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ball Screws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ball Screws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NSK, THK, HIWIN, SKF, Bosch Rexroth, TBI Motion, Schaeffler, Kuroda, Altra Industrial Motion, KSS, PMI, Yigong, ISSOKU, Nidec Sankyo, BTP, SBC, Huazhu, KOYO, OZAK, Donglai, Tsubaki Nakashima, Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod, Qidong Haosen, Hanjiang Machine Tool, TRCD

Market Segmentation by Product:

Internal Circulation Ballscrew

External Circulation Ballscrew



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment

Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines

Others



The Ball Screws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ball Screws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ball Screws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ball Screws market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ball Screws industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ball Screws market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ball Screws market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ball Screws market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ball Screws Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ball Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Internal Circulation Ballscrew

1.2.3 External Circulation Ballscrew

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ball Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment

1.3.3 Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ball Screws Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ball Screws Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ball Screws Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ball Screws Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ball Screws Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Ball Screws Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Ball Screws by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ball Screws Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Ball Screws Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Ball Screws Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Ball Screws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Ball Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Ball Screws Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Ball Screws Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ball Screws Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 NSK

4.1.1 NSK Corporation Information

4.1.2 NSK Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 NSK Ball Screws Products Offered

4.1.4 NSK Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 NSK Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.1.6 NSK Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.1.7 NSK Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 NSK Ball Screws Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 NSK Recent Development

4.2 THK

4.2.1 THK Corporation Information

4.2.2 THK Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 THK Ball Screws Products Offered

4.2.4 THK Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 THK Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.2.6 THK Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.2.7 THK Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 THK Ball Screws Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 THK Recent Development

4.3 HIWIN

4.3.1 HIWIN Corporation Information

4.3.2 HIWIN Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 HIWIN Ball Screws Products Offered

4.3.4 HIWIN Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 HIWIN Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.3.6 HIWIN Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.3.7 HIWIN Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 HIWIN Ball Screws Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 HIWIN Recent Development

4.4 SKF

4.4.1 SKF Corporation Information

4.4.2 SKF Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 SKF Ball Screws Products Offered

4.4.4 SKF Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 SKF Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.4.6 SKF Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.4.7 SKF Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 SKF Ball Screws Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 SKF Recent Development

4.5 Bosch Rexroth

4.5.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

4.5.2 Bosch Rexroth Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Products Offered

4.5.4 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

4.6 TBI Motion

4.6.1 TBI Motion Corporation Information

4.6.2 TBI Motion Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 TBI Motion Ball Screws Products Offered

4.6.4 TBI Motion Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 TBI Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.6.6 TBI Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.6.7 TBI Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 TBI Motion Recent Development

4.7 Schaeffler

4.7.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

4.7.2 Schaeffler Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Schaeffler Ball Screws Products Offered

4.7.4 Schaeffler Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Schaeffler Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Schaeffler Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Schaeffler Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Schaeffler Recent Development

4.8 Kuroda

4.8.1 Kuroda Corporation Information

4.8.2 Kuroda Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Kuroda Ball Screws Products Offered

4.8.4 Kuroda Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Kuroda Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Kuroda Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Kuroda Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Kuroda Recent Development

4.9 Altra Industrial Motion

4.9.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

4.9.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Altra Industrial Motion Ball Screws Products Offered

4.9.4 Altra Industrial Motion Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Altra Industrial Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Altra Industrial Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Altra Industrial Motion Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

4.10 KSS

4.10.1 KSS Corporation Information

4.10.2 KSS Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 KSS Ball Screws Products Offered

4.10.4 KSS Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 KSS Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.10.6 KSS Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.10.7 KSS Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 KSS Recent Development

4.11 PMI

4.11.1 PMI Corporation Information

4.11.2 PMI Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 PMI Ball Screws Products Offered

4.11.4 PMI Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 PMI Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.11.6 PMI Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.11.7 PMI Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 PMI Recent Development

4.12 Yigong

4.12.1 Yigong Corporation Information

4.12.2 Yigong Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Yigong Ball Screws Products Offered

4.12.4 Yigong Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Yigong Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Yigong Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Yigong Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Yigong Recent Development

4.13 ISSOKU

4.13.1 ISSOKU Corporation Information

4.13.2 ISSOKU Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 ISSOKU Ball Screws Products Offered

4.13.4 ISSOKU Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 ISSOKU Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.13.6 ISSOKU Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.13.7 ISSOKU Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 ISSOKU Recent Development

4.14 Nidec Sankyo

4.14.1 Nidec Sankyo Corporation Information

4.14.2 Nidec Sankyo Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Products Offered

4.14.4 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Nidec Sankyo Recent Development

4.15 BTP

4.15.1 BTP Corporation Information

4.15.2 BTP Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 BTP Ball Screws Products Offered

4.15.4 BTP Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 BTP Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.15.6 BTP Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.15.7 BTP Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 BTP Recent Development

4.16 SBC

4.16.1 SBC Corporation Information

4.16.2 SBC Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 SBC Ball Screws Products Offered

4.16.4 SBC Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 SBC Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.16.6 SBC Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.16.7 SBC Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 SBC Recent Development

4.17 Huazhu

4.17.1 Huazhu Corporation Information

4.17.2 Huazhu Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Huazhu Ball Screws Products Offered

4.17.4 Huazhu Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Huazhu Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Huazhu Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Huazhu Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Huazhu Recent Development

4.18 KOYO

4.18.1 KOYO Corporation Information

4.18.2 KOYO Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 KOYO Ball Screws Products Offered

4.18.4 KOYO Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 KOYO Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.18.6 KOYO Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.18.7 KOYO Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 KOYO Recent Development

4.19 OZAK

4.19.1 OZAK Corporation Information

4.19.2 OZAK Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 OZAK Ball Screws Products Offered

4.19.4 OZAK Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 OZAK Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.19.6 OZAK Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.19.7 OZAK Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 OZAK Recent Development

4.20 Donglai

4.20.1 Donglai Corporation Information

4.20.2 Donglai Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Donglai Ball Screws Products Offered

4.20.4 Donglai Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Donglai Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Donglai Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Donglai Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Donglai Recent Development

4.21 Tsubaki Nakashima

4.21.1 Tsubaki Nakashima Corporation Information

4.21.2 Tsubaki Nakashima Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Products Offered

4.21.4 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.21.5 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Tsubaki Nakashima Recent Development

4.22 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod

4.22.1 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Corporation Information

4.22.2 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Products Offered

4.22.4 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.22.5 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.22.6 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.22.7 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Recent Development

4.23 Qidong Haosen

4.23.1 Qidong Haosen Corporation Information

4.23.2 Qidong Haosen Description, Business Overview

4.23.3 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Products Offered

4.23.4 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.23.5 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.23.6 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.23.7 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.23.8 Qidong Haosen Recent Development

4.24 Hanjiang Machine Tool

4.24.1 Hanjiang Machine Tool Corporation Information

4.24.2 Hanjiang Machine Tool Description, Business Overview

4.24.3 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Products Offered

4.24.4 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.24.5 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.24.6 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.24.7 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.24.8 Hanjiang Machine Tool Recent Development

4.25 TRCD

4.25.1 TRCD Corporation Information

4.25.2 TRCD Description, Business Overview

4.25.3 TRCD Ball Screws Products Offered

4.25.4 TRCD Ball Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.25.5 TRCD Ball Screws Revenue by Product

4.25.6 TRCD Ball Screws Revenue by Application

4.25.7 TRCD Ball Screws Revenue by Geographic Area

4.25.8 TRCD Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ball Screws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Ball Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ball Screws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Ball Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ball Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Ball Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ball Screws Sales by Type

7.4 North America Ball Screws Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ball Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Ball Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ball Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Ball Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Ball Screws Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Ball Screws Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Ball Screws Clients Analysis

12.4 Ball Screws Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Ball Screws Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Ball Screws Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Ball Screws Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Ball Screws Market Drivers

13.2 Ball Screws Market Opportunities

13.3 Ball Screws Market Challenges

13.4 Ball Screws Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”