1-Nonene Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Braskem

The report titled Global 1-Nonene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1-Nonene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1-Nonene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1-Nonene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1-Nonene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1-Nonene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1-Nonene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1-Nonene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1-Nonene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1-Nonene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1-Nonene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1-Nonene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Braskem, TPC Group, PBF Energy, Suncor Energy Inc, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical, ChemChina, SI Group, ChemChina

Market Segmentation by Product:

Between 98% and 99.5%

Above 99.5%



Market Segmentation by Application:

N-decyl alcohol

Neodecanoic Acid

Nonylphenol

Others



The 1-Nonene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1-Nonene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1-Nonene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1-Nonene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1-Nonene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1-Nonene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1-Nonene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1-Nonene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1-Nonene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Purity

1.2.1 Global 1-Nonene Market Size Growth Rate by Purity

1.2.2 Between 98% and 99.5%

1.2.3 Above 99.5%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1-Nonene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 N-decyl alcohol

1.3.3 Neodecanoic Acid

1.3.4 Nonylphenol

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1-Nonene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1-Nonene Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 1-Nonene Sales 2016-2027

2.2 1-Nonene Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 1-Nonene Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 1-Nonene Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global 1-Nonene Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 1-Nonene Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 1-Nonene Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global 1-Nonene by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 1-Nonene Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 1-Nonene Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1-Nonene Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 1-Nonene Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1-Nonene Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key 1-Nonene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global 1-Nonene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global 1-Nonene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global 1-Nonene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 1-Nonene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers 1-Nonene Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1-Nonene Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.1.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

4.1.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.1.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1-Nonene Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

4.2 Shell

4.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

4.2.2 Shell Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Shell 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.2.4 Shell 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Shell 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Shell 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Shell 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Shell 1-Nonene Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Shell Recent Development

4.3 Braskem

4.3.1 Braskem Corporation Information

4.3.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Braskem 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.3.4 Braskem 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Braskem 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Braskem 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Braskem 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Braskem 1-Nonene Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Braskem Recent Development

4.4 TPC Group

4.4.1 TPC Group Corporation Information

4.4.2 TPC Group Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 TPC Group 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.4.4 TPC Group 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 TPC Group 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.4.6 TPC Group 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.4.7 TPC Group 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 TPC Group 1-Nonene Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 TPC Group Recent Development

4.5 PBF Energy

4.5.1 PBF Energy Corporation Information

4.5.2 PBF Energy Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.5.4 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.5.6 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.5.7 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 PBF Energy 1-Nonene Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 PBF Energy Recent Development

4.6 Suncor Energy Inc

4.6.1 Suncor Energy Inc Corporation Information

4.6.2 Suncor Energy Inc Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Suncor Energy Inc 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.6.4 Suncor Energy Inc 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Suncor Energy Inc 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Suncor Energy Inc 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Suncor Energy Inc 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Suncor Energy Inc Recent Development

4.7 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

4.7.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

4.7.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.7.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.7.6 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.7.7 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

4.8 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

4.8.1 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical Corporation Information

4.8.2 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical 1-Nonene Products Offered

4.8.4 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical 1-Nonene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical 1-Nonene Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical 1-Nonene Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical 1-Nonene Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Purity (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Purity (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1-Nonene Sales Forecast by Purity (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1-Nonene Sales Market Share by Purity (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Forecast by Purity (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1-Nonene Revenue by Purity (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Forecast by Purity (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Market Share by Purity (2016-2027)

5.3 1-Nonene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global 1-Nonene Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1-Nonene Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1-Nonene Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global 1-Nonene Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1-Nonene Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 1-Nonene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1-Nonene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America 1-Nonene Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 1-Nonene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1-Nonene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1-Nonene Sales by Purity

7.4 North America 1-Nonene Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Sales by Purity

8.4 Asia-Pacific 1-Nonene Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 1-Nonene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe 1-Nonene Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 1-Nonene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe 1-Nonene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe 1-Nonene Sales by Purity

9.4 Europe 1-Nonene Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1-Nonene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America 1-Nonene Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 1-Nonene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1-Nonene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1-Nonene Sales by Purity

10.4 Latin America 1-Nonene Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Sales by Purity

11.4 Middle East and Africa 1-Nonene Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 1-Nonene Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 1-Nonene Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 1-Nonene Clients Analysis

12.4 1-Nonene Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 1-Nonene Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 1-Nonene Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 1-Nonene Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 1-Nonene Market Drivers

13.2 1-Nonene Market Opportunities

13.3 1-Nonene Market Challenges

13.4 1-Nonene Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

