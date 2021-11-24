2021 Europium Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Europium Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Europium industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Europium market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Europium is a chemical element with symbol Eu and atomic number 63. It was isolated in 1901 and is named after the continent of Europe. It is a moderately hard, silvery metal which readily oxidizes in air and water.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Europium Market

The global Europium market was valued at USD 209.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 262.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Avalon Advanced Materials

Rare Element Resources

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Lynas Corporation

China Minmetals Corporation

Neo Performance Materials

Indian Rare Earth

Arafura Resources

ACI Alloys

All-Chemie

American Elements

Hastings Technology Metals

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Europium Market by Types:

Eu(II)

Eu(III)

Europium Market by Applications:

Catalysts

Metal Alloys

Glass Polishing

Permanent Magnets

Glass Additives

Ceramics

Phosphors

Others

The study objectives of Europium Market report are:

To analyze and study the Europium Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Europium manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

