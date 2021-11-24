Makeup Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The global makeup market size is likely to gain impetus from the increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of synthetic and toxic chemicals in cosmetics and their hazardous effects on skin. Thus, consumers are rapidly inclining towards natural products that are safer to use. Numerous manufacturers are investing huge sums in research and development activities to create products infused with botanical or herbal extracts. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recently published report, titled, “Makeup Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Powder, Gels, Lotions, and Others), By Application Area (Lips, Eyes, Face, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Brand Stores, Online/e-commerce Channels, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the makeup market size stood at USD 43.82 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 63.73 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Adopt the Strategy of Acquisition to Strengthen their Position

The market consists of several companies that are striving persistently to launch new products to cater to the rising needs of the consumers. They are also engaging in the strategy of acquisitions to expand their geographical presence.



Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand from Collegians & Working Women to Drive Growth

In today’s technology-driven world where almost every person is glued to several social media platforms, the adoption of makeup products is increasing at a fast pace. This growth is attributable to their capability to change the appearance of a person’s face, skin, and body. According to one of our lead analysts, “Working women and collegians are the main consumers of these products as they utilize cosmetics extensively in their everyday lives to look presentable and elegant.” Also, the availability of a wide range of products as per a consumer’s skin tone is set to propel the makeup market growth in the coming years. They possess the ability of hiding scars, dark circle, discoloration on neck or face, as well as covering up acne. However, too much usage of makeup products can result in adverse effects, such as intoxication, redness, and allergies. It may hinder market growth.





Segment:

Property of Being User-friendly to Favor Growth of Powder Segment

In terms of products, the market is segregated into lotions, gels, powders, and others. Out of these, the powders segment is anticipated to lead by holding the maximum makeup products market share during the forthcoming years. It would occur because of the rising usage of cosmetics, such as eyeshadow palette, blush, and foundation. These are available only in powdered form. The demand for powder is also upsurging as they provide natural, lightweight, and clear look. They are suitable for all skin types and are hence, user-friendly.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Beauty Salons

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 9.76 billion makeup market revenue. It would exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of the availability of better infrastructure to develop innovative products, rising number of beauty salons, and high purchasing power of the masses.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to generate considerable revenue in the coming years because of the rising demand for makeup products from the emerging nations, such as India, Japan, Korea, and China. Additionally, increasing number of working-class population, rising disposable income, and rapid globalization would contribute to market growth.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Makeup Industry. They are as follows:

Estée Lauder Inc.

Unilever

L’Oréal Professional

Revlon, Inc.

Coty Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Avon Products Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Other key market players



Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

August 2018 : L’Oréal, a personal care company headquartered in France, successfully acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a provider of natural cosmetics based in Germany. This acquisition would enable the former in surging the sales of Logocos in the international market.

: L’Oréal, a personal care company headquartered in France, successfully acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a provider of natural cosmetics based in Germany. This acquisition would enable the former in surging the sales of Logocos in the international market. September 2018: Shiseido Company, Limited, a multinational personal care company based in Japan, introduced its latest range of makeup products globally. This new collection consists of 21 products and 124 shades. It will be available under the SHISEIDO brand. The packaging of the products is based on modern Japanese culture. These include powders, inks, shimmering dews, and gels.

