Global Electric Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 | BAIC Group, BYD Company Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Mitsubishi Motors

An electric vehicle runs on electricity, unlike other vehicles, which run on fuel. Instead of having an internal combustion engine, these vehicles have got an electric motor which needs continuous supply of energy from batteries. Popular batteries used in these vehicles are molten salt, lithium ion and zinc-air. An electric vehicle has got competitive edge over conventional vehicles in terms of low carbon emission, fuel economy and maintenance. Demand for electric vehicles is going to accelerate considerably in upcoming years.

Download PDF Sample Report with Statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004013/

Major Players in the market are: