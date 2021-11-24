COVID-19 Impact on Truck Landing Gear Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (JOST Werke AG , SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co. Ltd.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission and growing demand for installation of truck landing gears in existing trailers are the two factors that will propel the demand for new trailers and trucks, which in turn, is expected to give a push to the global truck landing gear market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of light weight truck landing gears as well as robust demand for oil and milk tankers for the transportation of oil from one place to another place are the other factors projected to foster the growth of the global truck landing gear market throughout the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission and growing demand for installation of truck landing gears in existing trailers are the two factors that will propel the demand for new trailers and trucks, which in turn, is expected to give a push to the global truck landing gear market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of light weight truck landing gears as well as robust demand for oil and milk tankers for the transportation of oil from one place to another place are the other factors projected to foster the growth of the global truck landing gear market throughout the forecast period.

In addition, rising transportation in e-commerce and increasing fleet of trailers will also ramp up the global truck landing gear market during the forecast period.

Truck Landing Gear Market Segmentation Analysis:

Truck Landing Gear Market by Top Manufacturers:

JOST Werke AG , SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Butler Products Corp., BPW Bergische Achsen KG, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd., AXN Heavy Duty, LLC, H. D. Trailers Pvt. Ltd., Sinotruck Howo Sales Co.,Ltd., Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co., Ltd., haacon hebetechnik gmbh, Yangzhou Tongyi Machinery Co., Ltd.

By Lifting capacity

Less than 20,000 lbs, 20,000 lbs to 50,000 lbs, More than 50,000 lbs

By Operation

Manual truck landing gear, Automatic truck landing gear

By Sales channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Truck Landing Gear Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Truck Landing Gear market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Truck Landing Gear industry.

Different types and applications of Truck Landing Gear industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Truck Landing Gear Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Truck Landing Gear industry.

SWOT analysis of Truck Landing Gear Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Truck Landing Gear market Forecast.

