Trending Report | Automotive Thermostat Market Size 2021 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

An automotive thermostat is a device used to heat up an engine quickly and then, maintain it at a constant temperature, which is accomplished by regulating the amount of coolant that goes inside the radiator. When the temperature is low, the thermostat blocks the flow of coolant in the radiator and once the engine reaches its optimum temperature, the flow is released again. The average operating lifespan of an automotive thermostat is in between 8 to 10 years.

An automotive thermostat is a device used to heat up an engine quickly and then, maintain it at a constant temperature, which is accomplished by regulating the amount of coolant that goes inside the radiator. When the temperature is low, the thermostat blocks the flow of coolant in the radiator and once the engine reaches its optimum temperature, the flow is released again. The average operating lifespan of an automotive thermostat is in between 8 to 10 years.

Automotive Thermostat Market by Top Manufacturers:

BorgWarner Inc., AC Delco, Gates Corporation, Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., MAHLE GmbH, MotoRad Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Stant Manufacturing, Inc., Tama Enterprises Co., Ltd., Nippon Thermostat Co. Ltd., Vernet SAS, Ningbo Xingci Thermal Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Kirpart A.S.

By Thermostat Type

Traditional Thermostat, Map Controlled Thermostat, Housed Thermostat

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Design Type

Single Valve, Dual Valve

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Automotive Thermostat Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Automotive Thermostat market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Thermostat industry.

Different types and applications of Automotive Thermostat industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Automotive Thermostat Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automotive Thermostat industry.

SWOT analysis of Automotive Thermostat Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive Thermostat market Forecast.

