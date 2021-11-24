COVID-19 Impact on Bicycle Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Giant Bicycles Inc., Atlas Cycles Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Bicycle Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Bicycle Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Bicycle analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Intensifying traffic congestion issue and elevating fuel prices are foreseen to remain the key factors driving the need for cycling, and raising the demand for bicycles thereby. Growing health concerns among consumers, in addition to surging acceptance of green transportation in an effort to reduce carbon footprint, will play a pivotal role in the growth of global bicycle market in next eight years. Moreover, increasing government support encouraging adoption of bicycles and rapid development of dedicated cycling infrastructure in developed as well as developing economies will reportedly push the sales of bicycles in upcoming years. A growing application base of bicycles in trekking and recreational activities, coupled with a soaring number of cycling events will specifically uplift the demand for sports bicycles in near future.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Bicycle request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Bicycle Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Bicycle for each application.

Bicycle Market by Top Manufacturers:

Giant Bicycles Inc., Atlas Cycles Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Avon Cycles Ltd., Zhonglu Co., Ltd., Accell Group N.V., Tube Investments of India Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Tandem Group plc, Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., F.I.V.E. Bianchi S.p.A., Specialized Bicycle Components, Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.

By Product Type

Sports, Road, Mountain, Hybrid

By Technology

Conventional, Electric

By End User

Men, Women, Kids

By Price

Premium, Mid-range, Low Range

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Bicycle Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Bicycle market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Bicycle industry.

Different types and applications of Bicycle industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Bicycle Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Bicycle industry.

SWOT analysis of Bicycle Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Bicycle market Forecast.

