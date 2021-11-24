COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| Train Seat Materials Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: Magna International, Inc., GRAMMER AG

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Public transport has been at the forefront of dominance since past several years as a large percentage of population is inclined towards use of public transport services owing to fast life and convenience. Increasing work load and business rips has made it imperative for professionals and workers alike to depend upon public transport systems. With respect to railways, they have proven to be a much convenient option for daily transport. Preference for local trains as a means of transport is gathering steam owing to convenience and comfort that they offer.

Train Seat Materials Market by Top Manufacturers:

Magna International, Inc., GRAMMER AG, Freedman Seating Co., Franz Kiel GmbH, Compin-Fainsa, FISA Srl, Kustom Seating Unlimited, Inc., Rescroft Ltd., FENIX Group, LLC, FlexoFoam Pvt. Ltd., iFoam Ltd., Delimajaya Group, TransCal, Rojac Urethane Limited, USSC Group, Inc.

By Seat Foam type

Polyurethane, Silicone, Polyester, Others

By Seat Covers Material Type

Fabric, Vinyl, Leather

By Train Type

High Speed, General Passenger, Local Passenger

By Seat Type

Regular, Recliner, Folding, Others

