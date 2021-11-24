Weather Forecasting Services Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players: Accuweather Inc., BMT Group Ltd, Enav S.p.A., Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Precision Weather, StormGeo

According to our latest market study on “Weather Forecasting Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Industry, Purpose, Forecasting Type, and Organization Size,” the market was valued at US$ 1,501.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,732.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The aviation industry depends heavily on the weather for decision-making is taken without considering the weather. One of the major threats for air travel is safety issues, which has increased with an unbalanced rise in airport capacities and facilities, coupled with frequent extreme weather conditions being experienced globally. There has been an increase in air accidents due to bad weather conditions, taking the lives of many passengers worldwide. Furthermore, the augmenting focus on operational efficiency and the surge in public-private partnership toward producing more accurate and reliable weather forecasts are creating lucrative market opportunities.

Top Leading Companies

Accuweather Inc.

BMT Group Ltd

Enav S.p.A.

Fugro

Global Weather Corporation

SKYVIEW SYSTEMS

Precision Weather

Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd.

StormGeo

The Weather Company (IBM)

DTN

