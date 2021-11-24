You are Here
2021-2027 Residential Roofing Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Residential Roofing

Global “Residential Roofing Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Residential Roofing industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Residential Roofing market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Residential roofing consists of sidings, installing roofs, and drainage systems for roofs. 
Residential roofing employs several materials such as ceramic or concrete tiles, sheet metal, bricks, aluminum and polyurethanes among others. Acceptance of roofing materials is dependent on various factors such as durability, ease in installation, energy efficiency and government regulations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Residential Roofing Market
The global Residential Roofing market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • BASF
  • Atlas Roofing
  • Johns Manville
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Lapolla
  • Bayer
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Owens Corning
  • GAF Materials
  • Sika Sarnafil
  • Rockwool Group
  • Royal Group
  • CertainTeed

    • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Residential Roofing Market by Types:

  • Asphalt Shingles Roofing
  • Metal Roofing
  • Others

    • Residential Roofing Market by Applications:

  • Reroofing
  • New Construction Roofing

    • The study objectives of Residential Roofing Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Residential Roofing Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
    • Focuses on the key Residential Roofing manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Detailed TOC of Global Residential Roofing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

    1 Residential Roofing Market Report Overview

    1.1 Study Scope

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.2.2 Type 1

    1.2.3 Type 2

    1.3 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.3.2 Application 1

    1.3.3 Application 2

    1.4 Study Objectives

    1.5 Years Considered

    2 Global Growth Trends

    2.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

    2.2 Residential Roofing Growth Trends by Regions

    2.2.1 Residential Roofing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    2.2.2 Residential Roofing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

    2.2.3 Residential Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

    2.3 Residential Roofing Industry Dynamic

    2.3.1 Residential Roofing Market Trends

    2.3.2 Residential Roofing Market Drivers

    2.3.3 Residential Roofing Market Challenges

    2.3.4 Residential Roofing Market Restraints

    3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

    3.1 Global Top Residential Roofing Players by Revenue

    3.1.1 Global Top Residential Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

    3.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

    3.2 Global Residential Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Residential Roofing Revenue

    3.4 Global Residential Roofing Market Concentration Ratio

    3.4.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

    3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Roofing Revenue in 2020

    3.5 Residential Roofing Key Players Head office and Area Served

    3.6 Key Players Residential Roofing Product Solution and Service

    3.7 Date of Enter into Residential Roofing Market

    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Residential Roofing Breakdown Data by Type

    4.1 Global Residential Roofing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

    4.2 Global Residential Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

    5 Residential Roofing Breakdown Data by Application

    5.1 Global Residential Roofing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

    5.2 Global Residential Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

    6 North America

    6.1 North America Residential Roofing Market Size (2016-2027)

    6.2 North America Residential Roofing Market Size by Type

    6.3 North America Residential Roofing Market Size by Application

    6.4 North America Residential Roofing Market Size by Country

    7 Europe

    7.1 Europe Residential Roofing Market Size (2016-2027)

    7.2 Europe Residential Roofing Market Size by Type

    7.3 Europe Residential Roofing Market Size by Application

    7.4 Europe Residential Roofing Market Size by Country

    8 Asia-Pacific

    8.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Roofing Market Size (2016-2027)

    8.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Roofing Market Size by Type

    8.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Roofing Market Size by Application

    8.4 Asia-Pacific Residential Roofing Market Size by Country

    ………………………………….

    11 Key Players Profiles

    11.1 Company A

    11.1.1 Company A Company Details

    11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

    11.1.3 Company A Residential Roofing Introduction

    11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Residential Roofing Business (2016-2021)

    11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

    11.2 Company B

    11.2.1 Company B Company Details

    11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

    11.2.3 Company B Residential Roofing Introduction

    11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Residential Roofing Business (2016-2021)

    11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

    12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

    13 Appendix

    13.1 Research Methodology

    13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

    13.1.2 Data Source

    13.2 Disclaimer

    13.3 Author Details

