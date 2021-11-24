Industrial Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Current Statistics, Global Industry Forecast till 2028

Industrial automation refers to use of computers, robots, IOT based applications, and information technologies control systems for managing distinct processes. Industrial automation is less human intensive model and more technology intensive mode, made to minimize human intervention & lower the possibilities of errors. In the era of continuous technological developments, industrialization is become advanced and thus using 3D printing, automation, IIoT, 5G, digital transformation, AR & VR at a massive rate.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market includes adoption of robotics, industry 4.0, digital transformation in industrial activities. Adoption of mentioned technologies are positively impacting the scope of automation and thereby influencing the market growth. In addition to this, favorable government support for deployed state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G and robotics are some other aspects projected to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the industrial automation market.

Leading Industrial Automation Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION (M) SDN BHD

KOYO ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Maier and Vidorno

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Industrial Automation market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key Industrial Automation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The segments and sub-section of Industrial Automation market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Hardware (Motors and Drives, Robots, Sensors, Machine Vision Systems, Others); Technology (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controllers, Others); End User (Oil and Gas, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Chemicals and Materials, Aerospace and Defense, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Industrial Automation Market

Industrial Automation Market Overview

Industrial Automation Market Competition

Industrial Automation Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Industrial Automation Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Automation Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

