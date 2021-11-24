Electrical Protective Equipment Market to Grow at 1.0% CAGR to Hit US$ 1,315.3 Million by 2027 – Global Industry Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on the “Electrical Protective Equipment Market was valued at US$ 1,222.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,315.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The severe regulatory agenda regarding worker safety principally in developed countries propels the demand for electrical protective equipment. Also, the growing adoption of OSHA-regulated products to reduce the impact of injurious exposures is the crucial factor in supporting the market growth. Further, OSHA directs the use of choosing the right protective gear.

The increasing concerns regarding the safety of workers have potentially surged the demand for numerous electrical protective equipment, mainly face and eye protection equipment, which includes surgical masks, face shields, protective goggles, and respirators. While working on energized parts, there exists a possibility of the generation of electric arcs; thus, the workers must be protected with non-conductive, durable, and heat-resistant electrical protective equipment that offers deflection qualities.

Growth in the adoption of the face and eye protection is creating significant opportunities for electrical protective equipment providers. The market for face and eye protection equipment is expected to reach US$ 4,269.84 million by 2027 Face and eye protection can be achieved by wearing eyewear, specially designed to mitigate the risk of exposure to chemical splashes or laser radiation. The high growth of the market for face and eye protection is expected to create significant global demand for electrical protective equipment.

COVID-19 Impact on Electrical Protective Equipment Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, as well as in 2021.

The outbreak has primarily created significant disruptions in industries such as consumer electronics, semiconductors, automotive, and IT infrastructure. All these industries are crucial for the growth of the global electrical protective equipment market as they contribute a major share to the total demand for electrical protective equipment.

The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the transmission have impacted both manufacturing and sales of various products. The global manufacturing industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns.

The List of Companies – Electrical Protective Equipment Market

Ansell Limited MSA Safety Incorporated Delta Plus Group ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD. Honeywell International Inc. 3M Mallcom (India) Limited NSA – National Safety Apparel Lakeland Industries Inc. Cintas Corporation

Electrical Protective Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

