Aerospace Tapes Market 2021| Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2028

Aerospace tapes are characterized by excellent resistance to fluids, chemicals, abrasion, UV and high temperatures, to offer solutions for a range of aerospace applications. Acrylic is commonly used resin for producing aerospace tapes due to its good physical & chemical properties, and lower cost. There are a variety of aerospace tapes available commercially which includes low outgassing material tapes, antihigh friction materials, long and short term surface protection, speciality masking tapes, glass cloth sealing tapes, sound dampening foil tapes, thermal management tapes, and electrically conductive tapes, among others.

The aerospace tapes market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircrafts coupled with rising demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions such as Europe and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rising influence of low-cost airlines, along with the emergence of aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and South America provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the aerospace tapes market. However, Reduced Defense Spending in Developed Economies is projected to hamper the overall growth of the aerospace tapes market.

The “Global Aerospace Tapes Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aerospace tapes market with detailed market segmentation by category, resin type, backing material, application, and end-use industry and geography. The global aerospace tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerospace tapes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global aerospace tapes market is segmented on the basis of category, resin type, backing material, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of category, the aerospace tapes market is segmented into specialty and masking. The aerospace tapes market on the basis of the resin type is classified into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Similarly, on the basis of backing material the aerospace tapes market is bifurcated into paper/tissue, film, foam, and others. Based on application the global aerospace tapes market is divided into interior and exterior. On the basis of end-use industry the market is bifurcated into commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Aerospace Tapes Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aerospace tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aerospace tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aerospace tapes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aerospace tapes market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the aerospace tapes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aerospace tapes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Aerospace tapes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Aerospace tapes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aerospace tapes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

Advance Tapes International

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

DeWAL Industries, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Tesa SE

