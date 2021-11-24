Data Leakage Prevention Market Analysis by 2021: McAfee LLC, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint LLC

The Data Leakage Prevention Market report outlines the evolution of Data Leakage Prevention industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028.

Data leakage prevention (DLP) software monitors and manages endpoint activities to ensure the security of sensitive data by providing it from data loss, misuse, or being accessed by an unauthorized user. The software protects confidential and critical data by detecting violations of policies described by the organizations. DLP offers reporting to comply with all the compliance and identifies areas of the weakness and variances for incident response and forensics.

Major Players Covered In This Report:

CA, Inc.

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint LLC

GTB Technologies, Inc.

McAfee LLC

RSA (EMC Corporation)

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holding, Inc.

Websense, Inc. (Raytheon Company)

Zecurion

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global data leakage prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into network DLP, endpoint DLP, and storage DLP. On the basis of application, the data leakage prevention market is segmented into encryption, policy, standards & procedures, centralized management, cloud storage, web & email protection, and incident response & workflow management. The data leakage prevention market on the basis of the application is classified into aerospace, public utilities, BFSI, telecom and it, retail, healthcare, and others.

