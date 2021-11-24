Paprika Color Market will top US$ 151.5 Mn by 2031 and will increase at 7% CAGR between 2021 – 2031

As per the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, paprika color sales will increase at 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Steered by increasing demand from food processing and breading industries, overall demand in the paprika color market will top US$ 151.5 Mn by 2031.

Background hues and vivid tones of bread crumbs are often achieved using coloring ingredients such as paprika, spice extracts, and artificial colors. Paprika or oleoresin paprika, had red or orange notes, which can be used as batter and breading color. These factors are expected to drive paprika color sales over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from the Paprika Color Study:

The EMEAI (Europe Middle East Africa and India) is key in market in terms of size and is expected to account for 39.3 % of the global paprika color market in 2021.

On the basis of application meat, poultry, fish, & eggs section is expected to hold for 23.8% of the global paprika color market in 2021 and expected to grow at compound annual growth of 12.2%, followed by Potatoes, Pasta, & Rice.

The U.S. is expected to account for over 85% of paprika color sales in North America in 2021. Irrespective of United States’ dominance, demand in Mexico and Canada is expected to rise at a higher pace.

Germany is expected to account for 18.5% of paprika color sales in EMEAI through 2031.

China will continue dominating sales in APAC, however, demand for paprika color is expected to increase at a higher pace in South Korea.

“Increasing use of paprika color in meat processing and a plethora of beverages such as juices and drinks are likely to boost sales of paprika color. Besides this, the market is expected to gain from increasing use of paprika color in hair care and personal,” Said a lead analyst at FMI

Various End Uses in Food Processing to Boost Market

The paprika color market is flourishing on account of increasing application in the food processing industry, rising awareness about health advantages of natural coloring agents over the substitute one, and growing demand within the specialty foodstuff and prepared to eat dishes.

Paprika color market is additionally gaining on account of nutritional profile of paprika that includes impressive anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-oxidant properties. This has fuelled its application in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Within skincare and cosmetics industry, paprika color is used in a slew of hair care and skin care merchandise.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading companies offering paprika color are Blue Lily Organics, Natural Solution, ColorMaker Inc., Bioconcolors, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Synthite Industries Ltd., Plant Lipids, Ungerer & Company Unilever Food Solution, Chr. Hansen A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados, Kalsec Natural Ingredients, Kancor Ingredients Limited, Naturex, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Givaudan, Ozone Naturals, Universal Oleoresins and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Paprika Color Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the paprika color presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the paprika color based on application (beverages, bakery, snacks & cereals, candy/confectionery, dairy, fruit preparation/fillings, meat, poultry, fish & eggs, potatoes, pasta & rice, sauces, soups, & dressings, seasonings, and pet food), and by nature (organic and conventional) across five major regions.

Key Points Covered in Paprika Color Market Survey

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Paprika Color Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Questions Answered in the Report?

What Is Paprika Color Market Size?

Paprika color market is expected to reach US$ 76.93 Mn in 2021. It is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0 % between 2021 and 2031.

At What Rate Did the Paprika Color Market Expand in The Last Five Years?

According to FMI, paprika color sales have grown at 6.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Paprika Color Market?

Increasing use of plant-based ingredients in personal care, meat processing, and food products and keenness of clean label food ingredients among consumers will shape the market.

What Are the Key Factors Driving Paprika Color Market Demand?

Rising application of paprika in bakery and confectionery food items besides meat, poultry, fish, and egg products will drive sales in the market.

What is the North America Paprika Color Market outlook?

Demand in North America is expected to grow consistently. As per FMI study, North America is estimated to account for 27.2 % of the global paprika color market in 2021.

Which Are The Top Countries Driving Demand For Paprika Color Market?

The US, Japan, India, Germany, France, and China are the top countries driving the growth of global paprika color market.

Which Is The Leading Market For Paprika Color?

EMEAI (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India) has occupied large share in the global paprika color market. It is estimated to account for nearly 38.9% of the overall market in 2021.

At What Rate will the Demand for Conventional Paprika Color Rise?

Demand in the conventional paprika color segment will increase at a CAGR 6.6% over the forecast period.

Which is the Leading Application of Paprika Color?

The meat, poultry, fish, & eggs segment will emerge as the leading segment in terms of applications. Sales in the category will top US$ 18.29 Mn in 2021.

Which are some of the Leading Companies offering Paprika Color Market?

Some of the leading companies in the market are Blue Lily Organics, Natural Solution, ColorMaker Inc., Bioconcolors, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Synthite Industries Ltd., Plant Lipids, Ungerer & Company Unilever Food Solution, Chr. Hansen A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados, Kalsec Natural Ingredients, Kancor Ingredients Limited, Naturex, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Givaudan, Ozone Naturals, and Universal Oleoresins, among others.

