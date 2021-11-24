Protease Market value is expected to reach US$ 3.94 Bn by 2031, exhibiting growth at healthy CAGR of 7.8% for 2021-31

Protease, lipase, and phospholipids are examples of enzymes that are acknowledged as alternatives to traditional chemicals and give solutions to problems associated with synthetic chemicals. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the protease market is projected to rise at 7.8% CAGR , reaching US$ 3.94 Bn through 2031.

As synthetic chemicals used in industrial operations are toxic and can cause environmental hazards. Enzymes generated from plants and microbes, such as sugars and protease, have no detrimental environmental impact because they work under mild settings.

As a result, textile, protein hydrolysis, bread, brewing, dairy, and animal nutrition industries are widely adopting protease which is generated from plants, animals, and microorganisms. To achieve higher yields and cleaner goods, the leather industry has moved to proteases and trypsin instead of lime and sulphides.

As per FMI, amylase and protease are utilized to increase output in bakery and confectionary. Due to growing adoption of protease in bakery, the market is expected to register over 13.9% of sales during the forecast period.

As enzymes can also be utilized to boost the nutritional content of food and feed. Enzymes also reduce water usage, chemical waste, and by-product generation, posing little dangers to individuals and the environment. As a result, they are thought to be cost-effective, safe, and environmentally benign.

Chemically produced products can cause threat to human life and have a negative impact on the environment. The majority of industrial manufacturing enterprises are switching to safer, naturally produced products in place of harmful chemical products.

Key Takeaways from the Protease Market Study:

Based on product type, microbial protease emerge dominant, accounting for over 59.0 % total market share in 2021

total market share in 2021 Plant based protease segment will register robust growth at a CAGR of 7.2 % between 2021 to 2031.

between 2021 to 2031. In terms of end-use application, bakery and confectionary will account for maximum sales during the forecast period. In bakery and confectionary, breads sub-segment will dominate the segment, accounting for over 44.7% of market share.

of market share. The U.S. is expected to be the most lucrative market on the back of surging consumption of dietary supplements enriched with protein enzyme among millennials

Italy and Germany are expected to hold the largest market share across Europe, capturing over 18% and 16% market share, respectively.

and market share, respectively. India is anticipated to spearhead the growth of South Asia’s protease market, followed by Thailand

“Consumers’ demand for more natural products, free from chemical additives is increasing with time. Protease enzymes can be used as a replacement for bi-sulfite, a chemical compound additive. Rapid advances in technology have made new proteases available for the food and beverage industry. This is expected to help in growth of the protease market in the coming years” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the market are focusing on new product launches and innovation in protease to cater surging demand from sports nutrition and bakery & confectionary. Manufacturers are also collaborating with pharmaceutical as well as local vendors to expand their customer base.

Some of the leading companies offering protease are Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited, BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., E.l. Du Pont de Nemours & Company, Rossari Biotech Limited, AB Enzymes GmbH, Lallemand Inc., Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Limited, Creative Enzymes, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc, and Others.

Get Valuable Insights into Protease market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the protease market presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the protease market based on form (liquid and powder & granule), and by product type (animal, plant, and microbial), by end use application (dairy products, brewing, meat products and processing, bakery & confectionery, baby food/ infant food, oil & fat processing, starch and grain processing, fruits and vegetable processing, cheese making/ processing, egg products, beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, and animal nutrition) across seven major regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the protease market demand outlook?

As per FMI, the protease market is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

At what rate did the demand for protease increase in the last five years?

The demand for protease increased at 6.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Which is the most lucrative market for protease?

North America is leading the protease market, contributing over 27.3% of market share through 2031. In North America, the U.S. is expected to be the most lucrative market of protease, registering growth at 5.2% CAGR .

Which are some of the leading companies offering protease?

As per Future Market Insights, Rossari Biotech Limited, AB Enzymes GmbH, Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, E.L. Du Pont de Nemours & Company, Advanced Enzymes, and Nagase & Co. Ltd among others are identified as key players.

Which are the key factors supporting the growth of protease market?

Some of the key factors supporting the protease market growth include increased application of protease in bakery & confectionary, dietary supplements, and infant food, and expansion of product portfolio. Additionally, growing demand for clean label and sustainable organic food products is supporting the growth of protease market.

What are the key trends shaping the protease market?

Companies operating in the protease market are likely to focus on production of sustainable products with extended shelf life to gain competitive strength.

What is driving protease sales in the U.K.?

Increased application of protease in bakery and confectionary will create increasing opportunities for protease sales in the U.K.

What is China’s contribution towards protease sales in East Asia?

Over 38.6% of protease sold in East Asia is expected to concentrate in China.

What is the outlook for protease sales in South Korea?

South Korea is expected to contribute over 29.6% of protease sales in East Asia.

