Automotive Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Lubricants companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Lubricants market was valued at 134250 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 145920 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Lubricants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Gasoline Lubricants

Diesel fuel Lubricants

Global Automotive Lubricants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Cars

LCVs/HCVs

Global Automotive Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Lubricants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Lubricants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Lubricants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

LUKOIL

JX Group

SK Lubricants

ConocoPhillips

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Lubricants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Lubricants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Lubricants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Lubricants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Lubricants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lubricants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

