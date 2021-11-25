Vitamin B3 Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast to 2028

Vitamin B3 is an organic compound and is most commonly classified as one of 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Combined with nicotinamide, it forms a group of vitamins widely known as the B3 complex. It consists of C6H5NO2 and falls under the group of pyridine carboxylic acids. Vitamin B3 (Niacin) is found in many processed foods with a higher content of fortified packaged foods, tuna, salmon, and some vegetables.

Grade available in the market are Food Grade, Feed Grade, and Pharmaceuticals grade and are used in Food & beverages, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, Personal Care industries. The report aims to provide an overview of the Vitamin B3 market with detailed market segmentation by grade, source, application. The global Vitamin B3 market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vitamin B3 of market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Lonza Group AG

2. Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

3. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

4. Vertellus

5. Jiangsu Brother Vitamin Co. Ltd

6. DSM

7. Vanetta

8. Lasons India

9. Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

10. Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical

The global Vitamin B3 market is segmented into grade, source, application. By grade, the Vitamin B3 market is classified into Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharmaceuticals grade. By source, the Vitamin B3 market is classified into Natural, Synthetic. By application, the Vitamin B3 market is classified into Food & beverages, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, Personal Care.

The growth in the healthcare sector is expected to drive overall market growth during the forecast period. Vitamin B3 deficiency can cause nausea, skin and mouth lesions, anemia, headaches, and tiredness. To prevent these people take niacin supplements, this, in turn, is expected to further fuel demand growth. Niacin therapy would help to reduce the risk of heart attacks. This element is expected to fuel the demand for niacin. People avoiding external supplements are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. The lack of proper understanding of vitamin B3 (niacin) in humans is expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover vital developments in the Vitamin B3 market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

