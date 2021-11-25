Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market 13.4% CAGR and Worth reach US$ 5,381.18 million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Point-of-care molecular diagnostics comprises portable devices and assays & kits to detect and diagnose diseases from human samples, such as throat swab, blood, serum, and stool. Molecular diagnostics are shifting from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care molecular testing, due to its simplicity, convenience, rapid turnaround time, and potential to improve patient outcomes. Owing to these advantages, it can be applied for diagnosis in low-resource or remote areas.

The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 5,381.18 million by 2028 from US$ 2,230.94 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

bioMérieux SA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Abbott

binx health, Inc.

Meridian BioScience, Inc

Biocartis

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – by Product & Services

Assays and Kits

Instruments

Services and Software

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – by Technology

PCR

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other Technologies

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – by Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Other Applications

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market globally. This report on ‘Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The research on the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

