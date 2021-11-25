Automotive Suspension System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Suspension System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Suspension System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Suspension System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Suspension System companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Suspension System market was valued at 51440 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 60670 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Suspension System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Suspension System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Independent Automotive Suspension System

Non-independent Automotive Suspension System

Global Automotive Suspension System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Car

LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle

HCV-Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Suspension System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Suspension System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Suspension System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Suspension System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Suspension System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mando

ZF

ThyssenKrupp

Tenneco

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Wanxiang Qianchao

Hendrickson

F-TECH

WABCO

Fawer Automotive Parts

Fangzheng Machinery

Shanghai Komman

Hongyan Fangda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Suspension System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Suspension System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Suspension System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Suspension System Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Suspension System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Suspension System Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Suspension System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Suspension System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Suspension System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Suspension System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Suspension System Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Suspension System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Suspension System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Suspension System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Suspension System Companies

