Ethylbenzene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylbenzene in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylbenzene Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Ethylbenzene Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Ethylbenzene companies in 2020 (%)

The global Ethylbenzene market was valued at 18650 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 21200 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylbenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

AlCl3 Liquid Hydrocarbon Method

Zeolite Gas Catalystic Method

Zeolite Liquid Catalystic Method

Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Styrene Production

Chemical Production

Other

Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylbenzene revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylbenzene revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Ethylbenzene sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethylbenzene sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Synthos S.A

Total

Versalis

Carbon Holdings

Changzhou Dohow Chemical

Shell

Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company

