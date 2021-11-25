Ethylbenzene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylbenzene in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethylbenzene Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Ethylbenzene Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Ethylbenzene companies in 2020 (%)
The global Ethylbenzene market was valued at 18650 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 21200 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylbenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
AlCl3 Liquid Hydrocarbon Method
Zeolite Gas Catalystic Method
Zeolite Liquid Catalystic Method
Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Styrene Production
Chemical Production
Other
Global Ethylbenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylbenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethylbenzene revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethylbenzene revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Ethylbenzene sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ethylbenzene sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chevron Philips Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
Synthos S.A
Total
Versalis
Carbon Holdings
Changzhou Dohow Chemical
Shell
Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylbenzene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylbenzene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylbenzene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylbenzene Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Ethylbenzene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Ethylbenzene Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylbenzene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylbenzene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylbenzene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylbenzene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylbenzene Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylbenzene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylbenzene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylbenzene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylbenzene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylbenzene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethylbenzene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 AlCl3 Liquid Hydrocarbon Method
4.1.3 Zeo
